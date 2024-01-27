Symposium | "Picturing the Black Racial Imaginary"

× Expand Image © Dawoud Bey Untitled (James River) from the series Stony the Road, 2023, Dawoud Bey (American, born 1953), gelatin silver print. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Gift of Mrs. Alfred duPont, by exchange.

Join leading scholars, writers, artists, and community activists for a fascinating conversation inspired by Dawoud Bey: Elegy. The esteemed panel of participants will explore the intersection of history, art, and the contemporary realities of Black experiences. The symposium will be preceded by a keynote program featuring Clint Smith, PhD, on Fri, Jan 26.

Distinguished participants for the symposium:

-Omilade Janine Bell

-Dr. LeRonn P. Brooks

-Rashida Bumbray

-Ana Edwards

-Dr. Lauranett Lee

-Dr. Imani Perry

-Claudia Rankine

-Dr. Christina Sharpe

-Todd Waldo

$8 (VMFA members $5) Students free with ID

A free livestream option for the symposium will be available on VMFA’s website.

This project is made possible through support from the Terra Foundation for American Art.