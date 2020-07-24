Symphony By the Lake

Chetola Resort 185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

Spend an evening under the stars by beautiful Chetola Lake with the celebrated Symphony of the Mountains orchestra from Kingsport, Tennessee. The annual outdoor concert on Chetola Resort’s sweeping lawn is the pinnacle event of Blowing Rock’s summer season. A spectacular fireworks display caps off this fantastic evening.

828.295.7851
