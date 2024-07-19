Symphony by the Lake

Chetola Resort 185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

Join us on July 19, 2024!

  • Public Ticket Sales begin April 2024. (Please be patient if our server is overloaded).
  • All ticket sales are will-call and can be picked up at the Chamber office on Park Avenue.
  • The event is held Rain or Shine.
  • All Ticket Sales are Final - NO Refunds.
  • Gates open at 5:30PM. No early set-up.
  • Opening music begins at 5:30PM with the featured performance beginning at 7:30PM.
  • You are also welcome to bring your own picnic with adult beverages and enjoy it on the lawn.
  • Chairs and blankets are welcome; no grills, umbrellas or tables that would obstruct the view of those behind you, please.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
828.295.7851
please enable javascript to view
