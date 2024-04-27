Sweet Tea & Sunshine Family Festival
to
Cleveland , Tennessee
×
Touch The Sky Events
Join us for the Sweet Tea & Sunshine Family Festival and Craft Fair at the Greenway Park & Pavilion! Shop over 150 vendors, food trucks, inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, trackless train rides, entertainment on stage, and more!
FREE PARKING! FREE ADMISSION!
Date and Time:
April 27 – April 28, 2024
Saturday 10am – 5pm / Sunday 10am – 4pm
Location:
Greenway Park & Pavilion 755 Raider Dr N.W. Cleveland, TN 37312