Sweet Tea & Sunshine Family Festival

Cleveland , Tennessee

Join us for the Sweet Tea & Sunshine Family Festival and Craft Fair at the Greenway Park & Pavilion! Shop over 150 vendors, food trucks, inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, trackless train rides, entertainment on stage, and more!

FREE PARKING! FREE ADMISSION!

Date and Time:

April 27 – April 28, 2024

Saturday 10am – 5pm / Sunday 10am – 4pm

Location:

Greenway Park & Pavilion 755 Raider Dr N.W. Cleveland, TN 37312

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
