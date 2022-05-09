Swannanoa Valley Nature Ramble
Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center 223 West State Street , North Carolina 28711
Luke Cannon, flora and fauna expert
This excursion along the beautiful Swannanoa Creek near Old Fort will explore the flora and fauna of the Swannanoa Valley. Too often we head off walking or hiking at a quick pace with a destination in mind, but this unique outing is more of a “ramble” through nature with an experienced guide- Luke Cannon. Meeting location to be provided with ticket. Fees--$50 for museum members, $65 for the general public.
