Swannanoa Valley Museum--Walk through History: The Historic Early Cherokee Village at Warren Wilson
Warren Wilson College, Bryson Building 701 Warren Wilson Road, North Carolina 28778
Warren Wilson College
Cherokee Excavation Site at Warren Wilson College
Description: The tour will focus on the Warren Wilson site, a Native American archaeology site where major excavations were conducted between 1964 and 2000. The site was occupied intermittently over more than 8,000 years. Participants will learn about the various periods of Native American settlements and will learn about the layout of the Cherokee villages of the 14th and 15th centuries.
Cost: $35 per event for general admission, $25 for museum members with a promo code. Some fees apply.
Location: Warren Wilson College *The museum will send specific directions leading up to the event*