× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum Swannanoa Valley Museum Holiday Open House

Come celebrate the holiday season at the Swannanoa Valley Museum’s Holiday Open House! This event will be an opportunity to enjoy our nine-foot tall Christmas tree, listen to holiday music and enjoy our exhibits! As part of the Monte Vista Hotel’s “Deck the Trees” event, our Christmas tree will be richly decorated with the theme “Stars of the Swannanoa Valley,” featuring star ornaments that highlight the influential people of the Valley’s past. We will also be selling special ornaments celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the Black Mountain Firehouse, the building in which the museum is housed (a great gift or stocking stuffer!). Visitors can peruse our first and second floor exhibits, which will be staffed by docents ready to answer your questions and converse about local history.

While your visiting, mosey on over to the Black Mountain Center for the Arts, which will be hosting a holiday reception in tandem with our own!

All visitors and staff must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Attendees can register to attend at 5:00, 6:00, 7:00 or 8:00pm. This is to reduce crowding and provide more safety to attendees.