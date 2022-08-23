Swannanoa Valley Museum Presents-Workshop: Caring for Our Wooden Antique Furniture and Décor

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum Types of wooden antiques

In this session learn how to identify the common woods used in manufacturing furniture and wooden decor from the early 1600s – 1930s. Then learn how to identify bug infestations in your wooden furniture, learn how to properly clean your wooden furniture, and how to properly store or exhibit your wooden furniture. Attendees are encouraged to bring the object they wish to conserve if it is small and easily maneuvered. Please send in a picture of the object you are trying to learn about.

Cost: $20 for members, $25 general admission (some fees apply)