Swannanoa Valley Museum Classic Car Show

Swannanoa Valley Museum Rock the Classics 2022 draft Swannanoa Valley Museum Annual Classic Car Show

Come enjoy a classic car show at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival. Last year we had 105 registered cars on show. We hope to have more this year. Pay $20 to register your car for this year’s event. We are accepting 1890s-1980s vehicles.

Cost: Free to attend and check out the neat vehicles, no registration to come see the cars!