Swannanoa Valley Museum Book Club Discussion and Author Reading: Murder at Asheville’s Battery Park Hotel: The Search for Helen Clevenger’s Killer with Anne Chesky-Smith

Anne Chesky-Smith Murder at Asheville's Battery Park Hotel

: Join the Swannanoa Valley Museum for a book club discussion followed by an author reading of Murder at Asheville’s Battery Park Hotel: The Search for Helen Clevenger’s Killer. Attendees will discuss the book from 10am-10:30am, then author Anne Chesky-Smith will read from and discuss her book from 11am to noon.

Cost: Free to the general public, but attendees are asked to RSVP ahead of time.