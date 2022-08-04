Swannanoa Valley Museum Book Club Discussion and Author Reading: Murder at Asheville’s Battery Park Hotel: The Search for Helen Clevenger’s Killer with Anne Chesky-Smith

to

Black Mountain Public Library 105 North Dougherty Street , North Carolina 28711

: Join the Swannanoa Valley Museum for a book club discussion followed by an author reading of Murder at Asheville’s Battery Park Hotel: The Search for Helen Clevenger’s Killer. Attendees will discuss the book from 10am-10:30am, then author Anne Chesky-Smith will read from and discuss her book from 11am to noon.

Cost: Free to the general public, but attendees are asked to RSVP ahead of time.

Info

Black Mountain Public Library 105 North Dougherty Street , North Carolina 28711
Charity & Fundraisers, History, Talks & Readings
8286699566
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Swannanoa Valley Museum Book Club Discussion and Author Reading: Murder at Asheville’s Battery Park Hotel: The Search for Helen Clevenger’s Killer with Anne Chesky-Smith - 2022-08-04 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Swannanoa Valley Museum Book Club Discussion and Author Reading: Murder at Asheville’s Battery Park Hotel: The Search for Helen Clevenger’s Killer with Anne Chesky-Smith - 2022-08-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Swannanoa Valley Museum Book Club Discussion and Author Reading: Murder at Asheville’s Battery Park Hotel: The Search for Helen Clevenger’s Killer with Anne Chesky-Smith - 2022-08-04 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Swannanoa Valley Museum Book Club Discussion and Author Reading: Murder at Asheville’s Battery Park Hotel: The Search for Helen Clevenger’s Killer with Anne Chesky-Smith - 2022-08-04 10:00:00 ical