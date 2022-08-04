Swannanoa Valley Museum Book Club Discussion and Author Reading: Murder at Asheville’s Battery Park Hotel: The Search for Helen Clevenger’s Killer with Anne Chesky-Smith
Black Mountain Public Library 105 North Dougherty Street , North Carolina 28711
Anne Chesky-Smith
Murder at Asheville's Battery Park Hotel
: Join the Swannanoa Valley Museum for a book club discussion followed by an author reading of Murder at Asheville’s Battery Park Hotel: The Search for Helen Clevenger’s Killer. Attendees will discuss the book from 10am-10:30am, then author Anne Chesky-Smith will read from and discuss her book from 11am to noon.
Cost: Free to the general public, but attendees are asked to RSVP ahead of time.
Charity & Fundraisers, History, Talks & Readings