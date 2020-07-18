SW Va. Liberty Forum

Liberty Event:

National Speakers include Phil Van Cleave, President of VCDL

Michael Peroutka, Constitutional Attorney Founder of IOTC theamericanview.com

KrisAnne Hall, Constitutional Attorney, Liberty First Talk Show Host.

Lunch will be served

Pastor Shahram Hadian, Truth in Love Ministery, Presents Make Liberty Great Again presentation

Round Table Discussion on the U.S. Bill of Rights