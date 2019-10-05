Suzanne Smith

Eventbrite Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ayrshire-farm-heritage-breed-festival-5k-tickets-69033155025

Come and be part of the 2nd Annual Ayrshire Farm Heritage Breeds Festival 5K! Not only will you be able to run through one of Northern Virginia's most beautiful heritage breed farms, but you can stay and enjoy the family-friendly demonstrations, hayrides, games, music, and more! The 5K is held on Saturday, but the event runs Saturday and Sunday. The grounds will open at 9:30 for race participants to pick up packets. Please arrive early if you wish to register for the race on the day of. Note that participants registering after September 17th are not guaranteed a t-shirt. The race starts at 10:00 am.