Suttles Art: The Art of Bill & Todd Suttles

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

This dynamic father/son duo will delight the viewer with a combination of artistic skill and talent that is top-notch. Todd’s unique photography and Bill’s expressive paintings come together for this unforgettable exhibit you don’t want to miss. Meet the artists during their opening reception on September 3 from 5-7pm. Please note: The Art Center is closed on Mondays.

Info

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Art & Exhibitions
706-632-2144
please enable javascript to view
