× Expand Floyd Country Store

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Each week, our old-time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed — traditional instruments and dancers welcome!

Our bluegrass jam rotates hosts who lead the group in traditional bluegrass songs and tunes, with selections and solos going around the circle.

Sunday Jams are a great way to see traditional music the way it has been played and handed down for centuries, amongst friends and family in a community setting. Free to the public.