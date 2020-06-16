Summer Youth Art Camp

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Sign up your young emerging artists for a creative summer with our Summer Youth Art Camp. We offer three weeks of full-day camp with a multitude of art classes such as clay, painting, and much more. Sign your child up for a week or all three weeks and let their imagination soar.

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
7066322144
please enable javascript to view
