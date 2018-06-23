Summer Soulstice 2018

Join us for a day of family fun and the Grand Opening of the amenities at Watson Gap Village. Kawasaki USA and Brushy Mountain Motorsports will be providing free UTV tours of BRMC trails, there will be live music, local craft beer, food, and fun for every age, along with tours of the newly opened amenities at Watson Gap Village.

Just minutes from Blowing Rock, North Carolina and the Blue Ridge Parkway, there's no better back drop for the longest day of the year than the sweeping views at Blue Ridge Mountain Club.

To learn more, visit brmcsoul.com or call us at 828-295-4667.