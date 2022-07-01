Summer Exhibition Celebration
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts 423 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina 28607
Celebrate summer at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and engage, discover and connect through the arts! The Summer Exhibition Celebration is an opportunity for art lovers to meet the artists, enjoy live music and refreshments, and spend time with fellow arts patrons while exploring one of the most exciting venues in town: a collection of six galleries filled with a diverse mix of contemporary art by local, regional, and international artists.
