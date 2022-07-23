Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Flowers

Carriage Barn in the Historic Area.

Curious about what flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows' fields during the summer heat? Join on an adventure of our Botany and Bloom Series with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay, and discover the beauty and diversity of summer blooms. Begin in the park's Carriage Barn with an informative introductory presentation on summer-blooming flowers, their associated pollinators, tips and tricks to their identification, and more. Following the presentation, join an approximate 3-mile guided hike through the park's flower-filled meadows, culminating at the Piedmont Environmental Council's Memorial Overlook, a hot spot for a diversity of summer blooms. Bring water and lunch to eat along the trail, dress appropriately and wear sturdy shoes.

$10/car parking fee.