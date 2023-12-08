A weekend full of fun includes consumer ski/snowboard equipment demos, live music performed by the Glen Harlow & North Fork Band, fireworks at dusk, preseason ski clinic, appearances by Sweetie and Sugar Bear, and lodging specials. Indulge in a hot chocolate and whipped cream bar, a soup safari and North Carolina BBQ during SugarFEAST. Sponsored by the Village of Sugar Mountain TDA, Ski Country Sports, and Edge of the World.

DEMO THE NEWEST & COOLEST

Try out the latest ski and snowboard equipment from Salomon, Volkl, Nordica, Burton, Head, Never Summer, K2, Atomic, Rossignol, Ride and Line – just about every manufacturer displayed in store showrooms! Saturday and Sunday, 9:00am till 3:30pm.

PRESEASON SKI CLINIC

8:30am, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

AFTER SKI PARTY & FIREWORKS

Food, drinks and dancing to live music by Glen Harlow & North Fork band. 3:00 – 5:00pm, Saturday. Fireworks presented by the Village of Sugar Mountain. 5:45pm, Saturday.

SUGARFEAST

Lots of food and drink to fill you up and enjoy! Hot Chocolate & Whipped Cream bar: Saturday & Sunday. Soup Safari: 11:00am, Saturday. BBQ and Sweet Tea Lunch & Dinner: 11:00am – 7:00pm, Saturday & Sunday.

FANTASTIC LODGING SPECIALS

Up to 30% off lodging at the following agencies.