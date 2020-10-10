Sugar Mountain Resort 30th Annual Oktoberfest

We’ve got lots of reasons for you to grab your beer stein, put on your lederhosen or your dirndl and head to Sugar Mountain Resort Saturday & Sunday, October 10 & 11, 2020. The Harbour Towne Fest Band will provide a festive Bavarian atmosphere to Sugar’s 30th annual Oktoberfest celebration. Admission, parking and shuttle service are free. Rain, shine or snow the festival will go on! For additional information please call 828-898-4521.