Sugar Mountain Resort Easter Egg Hunt

Dress up in your Easter costume and come join Sugar Bear and Sweetie Bear on the slopes in search of prize-filled eggs. You may be the lucky winner of a 2024-25 season pass hidden in the grand prize egg! Or be one of three contestants awarded a prize for most creative, imaginative, and colorful costume. Valid lift/slope tickets or passes and ski/snowboard equipment are required for participation. Event is ONLY for children 12 and under. Participants should meet at the bottom of the Easy Street slope at 8:45 a.m. Please call for additional details.