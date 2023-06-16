× Expand www.harrisartscenter.com Between The Streets: Music & Eats

Concerts, food trucks and family activities will be offered in Downtown City Park three times this summer. Admission to these events are free and individuals are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

Dates and entertainment include June 16 with White Water Junction and Faye Pierce Bentley opening, July 21 with The X Band and Andrew Miles opening and September 21 with Curiosity Shop. Each event will be held from 6-9p.m.

These events are sponsored by the Calhoun-Gordon Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. Come enjoy a fun, free, summer event with the family!

For more information, please contact the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599 or go to www.harrisartscenter.com.