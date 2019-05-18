Stones & Dreams, Shadows & Streams
Grovewood Gallery at Grovewood Village 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804
Stones & Dreams, Shadows & Streams is a solo exhibition of dreamscape and landscape paintings by Hendersonville, North Carolina artist Cynthia Wilson. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5pm, with the artist in attendance. Wilson is a member of the National Society of Painters in Casein and Acrylic. Her work can be found in a number of public and permanent collections, including the Pardee Cancer Center, Georgia Tech, and the Housatonic Museum of Art.
