Steppin' Out Festival

Steppin' Out features over 200 artists and crafts people from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!

Downtown Blacksburg merchants also hold their much-awaited final clearance sidewalk sales during Steppin' Out. The festival foods you love are provided by downtown restaurants.