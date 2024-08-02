Steppin' Out Festival

Blacksburg, VA Blacksburg, Virginia

Steppin' Out features over 200 artists and crafts people from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!

Downtown Blacksburg merchants also hold their much-awaited final clearance sidewalk sales during Steppin' Out. The festival foods you love are provided by downtown restaurants.

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
