Steins & Wine Around the Square

7th Annual Steins and Wine Around the Square event.

An annual favorite on the Historic Courthouse Square in the tiny town of Hayesville, nestled in the majestic mountains around Lake Chatuge. Area Wineries and Breweries come together on the square to welcome visitors who can purchase a glass or bottle to enjoy as they relax listening to music. And back by popular demand “A Taste of Hayesville”, which debuted at the 2018 event, and will again feature foods from several new, local restaurants and old favorites. Other soft drinks, popcorn and water will be available as well as some other local vendor foods and event sponsor information.

This is a fund raiser. Tickets sales will be donated to the Historic Old Jail Museum in downtown Hayesville for needed repairs.

From late afternoon into the early evening, this event signals that the fall season is upon us and is a wonderful way to kick off seasonal activities, festivities and the holidays with friends. Come explore and enjoy. Show support for a small town organization working hard to preserve historical buildings while having fun. Check out our website for more information about us, our goals and our projects.