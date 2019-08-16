Annual 10-day summer music festival presents 30+ performances. Concerts span 600 years of music, representing all classical musical styles and genres from solo to large ensemble. Brings 70+ world-renowned musical artists to Virginia each August (including members of New York Philharmonic, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Metropolitan Opera, and more)

Staunton Music Festival concerts take place in a variety of locations throughout historic downtown Staunton, Virginia. The downtown is compact (about 7 blocks long) and walkable from several hotels and B&Bs, restaurants, and numerous shops.