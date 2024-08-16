August 16-25, 2024

Each August Staunton Music Festival welcomes over 80 acclaimed professionals from around the world to perform in 30 events. Multiple concerts daily make for an exhilarating immersion in chamber, vocal, and symphonic music. The days are given over to one-hour, free admission programs, while the evenings come alive with longer, ticketed concerts preceded by special dinners and short lectures. And for those who enjoy music after dark, look for the Nightcap concerts that take place at 10:00 pm in interesting spaces downtown.

Beginning January 15, August concert tickets may be purchased as part of the discounted Summer Pass. Sales for individual event tickets will begin on or before March 1.