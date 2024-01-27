The Stately Mansion of Radiolaria

to

Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011

The Stately Mansion of Radiolaria

Closing Reception, January 27, 6-9pm

109 Campbell Ave SW

Roanoke VA, 24011

Step into the “The Stately Mansion of Radiolaria”, a collaborative exhibition by artists Andrew Franklin and Lacey Leonard where their two unique perspectives intertwine to explore the themes of violence, camp, and the unsettling beauty of liminal spaces.

Blending installation, video, photography, sculpture, and the play of light, this exhibit delves into the depths of environmental disturbances. Franklin’s bold, disturbing strokes harmonize with Leonard’s ethereal exploration of veils, scrims, and auras, that weaves two disparate artistic styles into a seamless narrative, inviting contemplation in the midst of the mysterious and the unsettling.

Info

Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions
607-226-2473
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Stately Mansion of Radiolaria - 2024-01-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Stately Mansion of Radiolaria - 2024-01-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Stately Mansion of Radiolaria - 2024-01-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Stately Mansion of Radiolaria - 2024-01-27 18:00:00 ical