The Stately Mansion of Radiolaria

Closing Reception, January 27, 6-9pm

109 Campbell Ave SW

Roanoke VA, 24011

Step into the “The Stately Mansion of Radiolaria”, a collaborative exhibition by artists Andrew Franklin and Lacey Leonard where their two unique perspectives intertwine to explore the themes of violence, camp, and the unsettling beauty of liminal spaces.

Blending installation, video, photography, sculpture, and the play of light, this exhibit delves into the depths of environmental disturbances. Franklin’s bold, disturbing strokes harmonize with Leonard’s ethereal exploration of veils, scrims, and auras, that weaves two disparate artistic styles into a seamless narrative, inviting contemplation in the midst of the mysterious and the unsettling.