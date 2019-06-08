State of Origin Craft Brew Fest

The 6th annual State of Origin will include 30 breweries, distilleries, cideries and kombucha makers from around the country that create liquids with local ingredients. Join us as we come together in the celebration of thoughtful and seasonal fermentation!

STATE OF ORIGIN APPALACHIAN WILD ALE

Created specifically for the ticketholders of our 6th annual celebration of local ingredients, this unique blend incorporates two of our favorite North Carolina ingredients. This blend showcases three distinctly different barrel-aged Appalachian Wild Ales and represents the very best from each barrel. The first barrel was heavily fruited with red raspberries and due to fickle weather, were some of the only red raspberries we were able to source in 2018. The second barrel had been slumbering extensively and was heavily fruited with kiwi fruit grown in Burnsville, North Carolina from October of 2017. The final beer was a younger, less acidic and non-fruited Appalachian Wild Ale base, used to add complexity, cut acidity and increase drinkability. Aged additionally on chamomile flowers.

6.4% Alcohol by Volume

Limit 1 bottle per person, additional bottles WILL BE REFUNDED and will not be granted. $25 ticket add-on.

Available only until April 16th!

BREWERY LIST

MUSIC

VENDORS

Farmhouse BBQ

The Cardinal

The Clean Plate: Black Mountain

The Hop Ice Cream Cafe

Underground Baking Co.

TICKETS

All tickets include glassware, pours and music!

$55 GA tickets

$20 DD tickets

$65 Late Bloomer tickets start on May 29th – day of fest.�Pricing does not reflect fees + taxes.

Physical tickets will be available soon at both locations.

Must be 21 or older to attend.

Please, no babes, kiddos or furry friends at this event.