Stars & Guitars

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Historic Area at night

Historic Area

Experience the magic of an unforgettable evening this Earth Day under the moonlight at Stars and Guitars. Gather your loved ones, pack your blankets, and immerse yourself in a night of music, food, and wonder at Sky Meadows State Park.

Enjoy the enchanting melodies of live performances by talented local artists. From soothing ballads to foot-tapping tunes, our lineup promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Indulge your taste buds with an array of delicious offerings from various food vendors. Enjoy a picnic or savor your favorite treats while soaking in the twilight. Finally, delve into the wonders of outer space with Rangers and spark curiosity in our International Dark Sky Park.

$10/car parking fee.