Starry Nights Concert Series

Wine and Country
The view from Veritas Vineyard and Winery
On the second Saturday of every month throughout summer, turn it up at Veritas with their signature Starry Nights outdoor concert series. Relax under the stars as you listen to great music and drink your favorite Veritas wines. Bring a picnic and lawn chairs, or enjoy a buffet or coursed meal prepared by the chefs. Don’t forget your dancing shoes!
