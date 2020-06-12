Star Gazing
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Join staff and the Charlottesville Astronomical Society for this Deep Sky Close-up with the CAS’s new 22” Obsession Dobsonian Telescope! Meet at High Country Park (next to Devine Cafe) parking lot. Folding chairs, blankets and binoculars recommended. Stellar refreshments available. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $8/Member, $10/Non-Member.
