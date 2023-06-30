× Expand Photo by Sherry Sautner This Fun Family Fall Festival has a wonderful array or Arts & Craft booths featuring fall gifts and Scarecrows with over 60 local vendors. This year's event will host a Pizza Eating contest for Children and Adults and winner gets a check for $100 as well as awards for 2nd and 3rd place. Pie Eating Contest 2022.

SPRUCE PINE SCARECROW FESTIVAL

DATE: SATURDAY SEPT. 23rd

LOCATION: PINE VALLEY MOTEL-11827 HWY NC-226

SHOW HOURS: 10AM-4PM

The ScareCrow Festival is hosted by the Pine Valley Motel off NC-226 and the Show hours are 10am-4pm. This Fun Family Fall Festival has a wonderful array or Arts & Craft booths featuring fall gifts and Scarecrows with over 60 local vendors. The event will host a Pizza Eating contest for Children and Adults and winner gets a check for $100 as well as awards for 2nd and 3rd place. The Haunted Children's area will feature bounce houses, slides and games. You won't want to miss all the activities and getting a head start on Christmas Gifts and Fall home and yard decor. The Scarecrow Fall Festival is a Free outdoor show and is located in the Parking lot of Pine Valley Motel. Address is 11827 NC-226 S next to Pizza hut in Spruce Pine. For more Show info. call (828) 688-1148