Spruce Pine Alien Festival

Downtown Spruce Pine Locust Street, North Carolina 28777

Streets will be lined with over 150 unique UFO vendors selling and displaying alien and space related art, crafts and commercial goods. Vendor merchandise will be featuring unique handmade goods and gifts celebrating our sun, moons & stars, UFOs, aliens, paranormal and more. 

Experience fantastic food at the local restaurants & food trucks featuring galactic menus designed for the festival. Shop small at Spruce Pine’s rustic downtown shop.

Info

Downtown Spruce Pine Locust Street, North Carolina 28777
Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Spruce Pine Alien Festival - 2024-06-08 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spruce Pine Alien Festival - 2024-06-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spruce Pine Alien Festival - 2024-06-08 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spruce Pine Alien Festival - 2024-06-08 00:00:00 ical