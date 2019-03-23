Spring Winemaker's Dinner

Celebrate spring with fresh dishes specially paired with a wine for each course. Our winemaker will interpret the wine pairings, talk about new wines in the cellar, and entertain any wine questions you may have.

Light reception begins at 6p with dinner service to follow at 6:30p. Dinner will last about 2.5 hours. Guests will have an opportunity to sample pre-release wines during the evening. $95 per person includes wine, tax, and gratuity. Prepaid reservations required at theDogs.com.