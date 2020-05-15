Spring Wildflower Symposium
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
We are pleased to have a diverse group of instructors for our 40th Spring Wildflower Symposium, including well-known botanists, geologists, authors and artists, each prepared with a full weekend of activities to reconnect you with nature. Walk our trails, view the gardens, and enjoy everything we have to offer this weekend! Advanced registration required.
Education & Learning, Outdoor, Workshops