Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connections Series

× Expand Wikipedia Spring wild edibles

Carriage Barn in the Historic Area.

Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and non-native species of useful plants and will conclude with a sampling of the foods you gathered from the wild. Each participant will receive a full-color copy of MacWelch's Spring Mountain Herbs manual as a take-home reminder of the plants they studied in class. Registration is $127/person (non-refundable) and includes the parking fee for Sky Meadows State Park. Limited to 15 registrants (minimum 13 years of age). To register please visit the Advanced Survival Training website at http://advancedsurvivaltraining.com/classDetail/?classID=8.

The course will be held rain or shine. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes. Proof of pre-registration must be presented upon arrival at the park Contact Station.