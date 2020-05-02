Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series

Meets at the Carriage Barn in Historic Area.

Sky Meadows State Park provides a unique opportunity to explore the rich natural diversity of the region. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full day hike will cover native and non-native species of useful plants, and will conclude at the Log Cabin with a sample of the foods you gathered from the wild. Each participant will receive a full color copy of MacWelch's Spring Mountain Herbs manual as a take-home reminder of the plants they studied in class.

Registration is $127/person (non-refundable) and includes the parking fee for Sky Meadows State Park. Limited to 15 registrants (minimum 13 years of age); sign up by April 25 at: http://advancedsurvivaltraining.com.

The course will be held rain or shine. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes. Proof of pre-registration must be presented upon arrival at the Park Contact Station.