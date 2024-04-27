Spring Thyme in the Garden Festival

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 27th, 2024, as Rose Center hosts its annual Spring Thyme in the Garden Festival! From 10 am to 5 pm, we'll be celebrating the arrival of spring with a fun-filled day of activities for the whole family.

Hands-on workshops: Get your hands dirty and learn new skills with our engaging workshops. Build your birdhouse, create a beautiful spring wreath, or discover the secrets of raised bed gardening.

Local vendors: Browse a charming selection of locally grown plants, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Support your community and find unique treasures to take home.

Live music and entertainment: Enjoy the sounds of spring with live music from local musicians and captivating performances by talented dancers.

Children's activities: Keep the little ones entertained with our engaging kids' zone, featuring fun games, crafts, and educational activities such as potting herbs to take home.

