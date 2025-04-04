Spring Sip & Shop

to

Grovewood Gallery 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804

Join Grovewood Gallery as they celebrate spring with two fun-filled days of demos, discounts, and wine, all happening on April 4 and 5 from 11am – 5pm. This annual event offers an opportunity to witness the magic of local artists as they showcase their skills, indulge in complimentary beverages, and pick up unique gallery items at a 10% discount. Sponsored by Metro Wines.

Info

Grovewood Gallery 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Home & Garden
8282537651
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spring Sip & Shop - 2025-04-04 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Sip & Shop - 2025-04-04 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Sip & Shop - 2025-04-04 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Sip & Shop - 2025-04-04 11:00:00 ical