Spring Sip & Shop

× Expand Ryan Theede Photography Grovewood Gallery

Join Grovewood Gallery as they celebrate spring with two fun-filled days of demos, discounts, and wine, all happening on April 4 and 5 from 11am – 5pm. This annual event offers an opportunity to witness the magic of local artists as they showcase their skills, indulge in complimentary beverages, and pick up unique gallery items at a 10% discount. Sponsored by Metro Wines.