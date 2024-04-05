Spring Sip & Shop

Grovewood Gallery at Grovewood Village 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804

Grovewood Gallery will celebrate the beginning of spring with two delightful days of demos, discounts, and wine on April 5 and 6 from 11am – 5pm. The gallery offers two floors of finely crafted furniture, jewelry, ceramics, glass, and more by over 350 artists and craftspeople from around the United States. Free to attend. Sponsored by Metro Wines.

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Home & Garden
828-253-7651
