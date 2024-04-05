Spring Sip & Shop

× Expand Grovewood Gallery

Grovewood Gallery will celebrate the beginning of spring with two delightful days of demos, discounts, and wine on April 5 and 6 from 11am – 5pm. The gallery offers two floors of finely crafted furniture, jewelry, ceramics, glass, and more by over 350 artists and craftspeople from around the United States. During this annual “Sip & Shop” event, almost all gallery merchandise will be 10% off (excludes Lyman Whitaker sculptures).

Local artist demonstrations will take place on both days, and shoppers can enjoy complimentary drinks and tasty treats. Guests looking to round out their experience can enjoy brunch next door at ELDR and visit the Estes-Winn Antique Car Museum, also located in Grovewood Village. This event is open to the public and free to attend.

Please Note

The 10% discount during this event does not apply to Lyman Whitaker’s wind sculptures or custom/special orders. If you can’t sip and shop with us in person, use coupon code SPRING10 in our online shop to receive 10% off.