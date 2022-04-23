× Expand Nantahala Outdoor Center Nantahala Outdoor Center Kayak Photo

Help us kick off our 50th year in adventure with our annual Spring Fling Weekend Celebration all day on April 23rd!

Join us for the Upper & Cascades release, free shuttles, awesome sales and deals on paddling gear and apparel, giveaways, live entertainment, boat demos and more!

We’ve listened to the feedback from our paddling guests and we made the move to bring the boats closer to you by the river. So after you’ve finished your laps come join us with Pyranha Kayaks and Jackson Kayaks on the beach to try out their newest boats. Chris Hipgrave, Emily Jackson, and the Hargrove family will be riverside to answer all your questions. Astral, NRS, Immersion Research, Kokatat, Zet Kayaks and more will be there for your safety and apparel needs. We hope to have a few more vendors join us like Dagger and Esquif and will update as they confirm. We will have the Dagger Code from our Demo or Instruction Fleet riverside as well.

We’ll have a raffle for American Whitewater at 6:00pm for items that include a large Pyranha Jed, Rumpl gear, and more.

• 8 am to 6pm – Outfitter’s Store open early for River passes and Gear

• 10 am to 4pm – Upper Nantahala/Cascades Release

• 3pm to 6pm on 4/23- Kayak Demos

• 6pm on 4/23- AW Raffle