Spring Ephemerals Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series

Carriage Barn in the Historic Area.

As the weather warms to spring, explore what is in bloom on the park's trails with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay. Discover the beauty and diversity of spring ephemerals such as toothwort and bloodroot. Begin in the park's Carriage Barn with an informative introductory presentation on ephemeral flowers, their associated pollinators, tips and tricks to their identification, and more. Following the presentation, join an approximate 3-mile guided hike along the park's forest edge trails. Bring water and lunch to eat along the trail, dress appropriately, and wear sturdy shoes.

$10/car parking fee.