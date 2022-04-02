Spring Ephemerals Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volulnteers Wild Geraniums

Carriage Barn in the Historic Area.

As the weather warms to spring, travel the park's trails to explore what is in bloom with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay. Discover the beauty and diversity of spring ephemerals such as tulips and daffodils. Begin in the park's Carriage Barn with an informative introductory presentation on ephemeral flowers, their associated pollinators, tips and tricks to their identification, and more. Following the presentation, join an approximate 3-mile guided hike along the park's forest edge trails. Bring water and lunch to eat along the trail, dress appropriately and wear sturdy shoes.

$10/car parking fee.