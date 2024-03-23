× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Fishing at Sky Meadows' Turner Pond

Enjoy Spring Break at Sky Meadows State Park! Self-guided opportunities are available at our Visitor Center every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discover the park's geocaching adventures using a personal GPS device, or sign out one of our three Discovery Backpacks to explore the park with the whole family. Kids, explore the park using one of our Junior Ranger Booklets, geared for ages 5-12.

Be sure to stop by the Children's Discovery Area and Sensory Explorers' Trail, located in the Picnic Area. Pick up an adventure on the park's TRACK Trail, a 0.7-mile easy hike for hikers of all ages.

$10/car parking fee.