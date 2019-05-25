Enjoy the 43rd annual Spring Arts in the Park fine arts and fine crafts festival held in the beautiful Downtown City Park of Blue Ridge, Georgia during Memorial Day weekend. Admire the variety of artwork, enjoy tasty food, watch multiple artist demos and see art from over 175 juried fine arts and fine crafts exhibitors throughout the weekend festival. Weekend Admission: adults $5; children under 12 free. All proceeds go to benefit the Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association, a 501c3 non-profit community arts association.