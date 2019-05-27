Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival

Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, City of Blairsville, Georgia 30512

Bring your friends and family to the Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival at Downtown Blairsville! From May 27-28 from 10- 5:00 p.m., enjoy locally created arts and crafts, listen to live music and chow down on some delicious food. Rain or shine, this festival isn’t an event you want to miss. This event is free and open to all ages.

Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, City of Blairsville, Georgia 30512 View Map
