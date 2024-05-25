Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival
to
Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, City of Blairsville, Georgia 30512
The Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival is an annual event held Memorial Day Weekend (May 25 & 26) in Downtown Blairsville.
The Festival opens at 10am on Saturday and kicks off with an old-fashioned parade at 10:30am. The festival consists of arts and crafts unique to the region and of course, live music. Rain or shine, we'll have live music in-and-around the Square both Saturday & Sunday from 10am - 5pm!
Info
Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, City of Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs