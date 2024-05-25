The Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival is an annual event held Memorial Day Weekend (May 25 & 26) in Downtown Blairsville.

The Festival opens at 10am on Saturday and kicks off with an old-fashioned parade at 10:30am. The festival consists of arts and crafts unique to the region and of course, live music. Rain or shine, we'll have live music in-and-around the Square both Saturday & Sunday from 10am - 5pm!