Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival

to

Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, City of Blairsville, Georgia 30512

The Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival is an annual event held Memorial Day Weekend (May 25 & 26) in Downtown Blairsville. 

The Festival opens at 10am on Saturday and kicks off with an old-fashioned parade at 10:30am.  The festival consists of arts and crafts unique to the region and of course, live music.  Rain or shine, we'll have live music in-and-around the Square both Saturday & Sunday from 10am - 5pm! 

Info

Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, City of Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
706.897.2219
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival - 2024-05-25 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival - 2024-05-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival - 2024-05-25 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival - 2024-05-25 00:00:00 ical