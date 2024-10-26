Spooktactular Halloween Bash
to
Downtown Norton 618 Virginia Ave. NW, City of Norton, Virginia 24273
5-8 p.m. Saturday, October 26
Details: Join Norton Parks and Recreation for this free Halloween event. Festivities will include a table trick-or-treat, costume contests, and more!
Location: Norton Expo Center, 115 8th St. SW, and Norton Municipal Parking Lot
Contact: Rebecca Kilgore, (276) 679-0754 or rmkilgore@nortonva.org
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family